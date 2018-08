Girls Softball – Ages 5-12 – $35 – Deadline: 9/13

Co-Ed Fall Soccer – Ages 5-14 – $40 – Deadline 9/13

Flag Football – Ages 4-6 – $30 – Deadline 8/30

Sign-ups are held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m.

Bert Wood Park, 605 Lynton Drive – Inside the Nathan Dean Gym.

For more information, call 770-748-7783 or 678-822-6260.