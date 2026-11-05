Cedartown native serves aboard U.S. Navy floating airport

By Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean Furey, Navy Office of Community Outreach

NORFOLK, Va. – Seaman Josue Lopez, a native of Cedartown, Georgia, serves aboard USS Nimitz, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abigail Reyes,

Fleet Public Affairs Center Norfolk

Lopez graduated from Cedartown High School in 2024.

“Growing up, I learned that working hard every day pays off,” Lopez said. “I get up every day knowing that it can be much worse than waking up on a ship with a beautiful view.”

Lopez joined the Navy six months ago.

“I initially tried to join the Marines, but ran into some red tape,” Lopez said. “Being from a small town, my only options were the military or factory work, so I decided on the Navy.”

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide. ​​

Nimitz is longer than three football fields at 1,092 feet. The ship is also 252 feet wide and weighs more than 100,000 tons. More than 5,000 sailors serve aboard this self-contained mobile airport, making Nimitz one of the largest warships in the world.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and combat capability of its air wing.

Lopez has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I was at Lackland Air Force Base originally, and while I was there I was a student yeoman,” Lopez said. “In that role, I was able to help other sailors going through difficult situations. I am proud of being able to be that helping hand to my fellow service members.”

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“Serving in the Navy is a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Lopez said. “My parents are both immigrants, so being able to serve this country and help them immigrate is a great opportunity.”

Lopez is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my mother for always being there and supporting me, even when she didn’t want me to join the military,” Lopez added. “I also want to thank Petty Officer Hauschild in Lackland for being a great mentor and for helping me with a lot while I was there.”