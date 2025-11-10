Cedartown man sentenced to 20 years for attacking Polk County jailers

A Cedartown man will spend the next 20 years in prison for attacking two Polk County Jail officers.

Forty-six-year-old Dewayne Young pled guilty on November third before Superior Court Judge Andrew Roper, admitting to charges from a July fifth assault inside the jail that left two officers hurt.

Prosecutors say Young was indicted on multiple counts of aggravated assault, and Judge Roper handed down the maximum sentence allowed by law — 20 years in state prison.

District Attorney Jaeson Smith said his office will work with the State Board of Pardons and Paroles to ensure Young serves the full sentence. Smith praised the jailers’ quick recovery and called the case a reminder of the dangers faced by those who work behind bars.