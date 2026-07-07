Cedartown Man Dies in Custody at Polk County Jail

According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Kirk Douglas Owens was discovered unresponsive in his cell on the evening of Monday, July 6. Owens had been housed at the jail on charges of public drunkenness and a violation of probation.

Jail officers and medical staff immediately began performing CPR and other life-saving measures while awaiting Emergency Medical Services, the release said. Owens was transported to Atrium Health Polk Medical Center by EMS, where he later died.

As with any in-custody death, and following standard operating procedures, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested and responded to assume the investigation.

“On behalf of Sheriff Moats and the entire staff of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our sincere, heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Kirk Douglas Owens,” the release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office says any further questions or inquiries related to the incident should be directed to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.