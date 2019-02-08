Cedartown Kindergarten Roundup 2019-2020

Kindergarten registration for children who live in the Cherokee, Northside, Westside and Youngs Grove zone will be held at the Polk School District Board of Education, March 12-14, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

For your child to be registered, state law requires the following information:

Certificate of Live Birth (certified copy not the hospital copy or copy of live birth)

Immunization Certificate; Form 3231 (obtain from the Health Department or Pediatrician) or appointment card.

Hearing, Vision, Nutrition & Dental Certificate; Form 3300 (obtain at the Health Department or Pediatrician & Dentist) or appointment card.

Kindergarten students must have a new Hearing, Vision, & Dental Certificate for Kindergarten Registration.

The school will also need:

4. Copy of Child’s Social Security Card (this will be your child’s school ID number)

5. Utility Bill (power, gas, or water to show proof of residency)

Please bring your child with you to registration for a brief communication and readiness screening.

If your child has an out of state birth certificate, it must be a certified copy with a state file number.

If you have a non-certified copy of your child’s birth certificate, you will need to apply at the Vital Statistics Office in the state the child was born. This process takes six to twelve weeks to receive a new birth certificate. Please take this into consideration and do not wait until the last minute to obtain.

Your child must be five (5) on or before September 1, 2019 to attend Kindergarten.

If you have any questions:

Cherokee Elementary 770-748-5614

Westside Elementary 770-748-0831

Northside Elementary 770-748-4932

Youngs Grove Elementary 678-901-4294