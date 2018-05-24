Cedartown First United Methodist Church Camp GROW Day Camps – CFUMC – July 2-6

Cedartown First United Methodist Church is hosting a Camp GROW Day Camp in partnership with Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church and Marietta Street United Methodist Church.  It is a wonderful opportunity for children to enjoy being outdoors while strengthening their relationship with God.  The dates are July 2-6.  This program is for rising 1st-6th grade children.  A typical day would include 4 activities, arts & crafts, and lunch.  To sign up or for more information visit growdaycamps.org or call Kendall Canter at 770-748-4731.

kcanter@cedartownfumc.org