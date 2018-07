The Cedartown Farmers Market is held each Tuesday and Friday at Peeks Park from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

The market is sponsored by the Polk County Extension Service. This market was started in Cedartown around 1970 and still continues.

Sellers of HOME GROWN vegetables, fruits, flowers and herbs are welcome to sell. It ends in late September. There is lots of good produce available there from our farmers and gardeners.