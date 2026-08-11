Cedartown ends school zone speed camera program, citing new state law

The speed cameras that have watched over Cedartown’s school zones since 2022 are coming down.

The Cedartown City Commission voted unanimously Monday night to terminate the city’s contract with RedSpeed, the company that operated the automated school zone speed cameras. The motion to end the program came from Commissioner Jessica Payton — who has been one of the cameras’ most vocal supporters.

In a post on her official Facebook page, Payton says her decision comes down to recent changes in state law. Georgia’s rewrite of its school zone speed camera law, House Bill 651, took effect July 1. The law redirects camera revenue to schools, keeps a 10-mile-per-hour enforcement threshold, phases in a six-year local referendum requirement and new warning-sign rules for 2027, and prohibits cameras on four-lane roads that lack pedestrian crosswalks.

Based on those changes, Payton says she does not believe the areas where Cedartown’s cameras are placed meet the new definitions for the program to continue under current law. She added that if the law changes in a way that would make the cameras appropriate again in Cedartown, she would advocate for them once more.

“Cedartown has an obligation to follow the law as it exists today,” Payton wrote on Facebook. “When state law changes, our policies have to change with it — even if that means ending a program that I believe works.”

A program Payton says worked

Even as she moved to end it, Payton defended the program’s record in her Facebook post.

The cameras went live at the start of the 2022 school year, positioned near the entrances of Cedartown High School and Cedartown Middle School along the bypass. Payton says that when the program began, the cameras were recording more than 1,500 speeding violations per month. Today, she says, the city generally sees fewer than 400 a month — with many months at 300 or fewer, and less than 30 percent of those citations going to local residents.

The bigger change, Payton says, has been in actual speeds. She says drivers were once clocked at upwards of 90 and 100 mph on the bypass — especially heading north — and more than 80 mph traveling west on East Avenue. Now, she says, the majority of tickets are for less than 15 mph over the posted limit, and extreme speeds have become rare.

Payton also noted that the RedSpeed program’s only costs were paid by the speeders themselves, rather than by taxpayers, and that the revenue was reinvested into the city’s police and fire departments for equipment and resources. Those investments, she says, were part of how Cedartown was able to lower property taxes in 2025.

A reminder to drivers

Even with the cameras coming down, Payton is urging drivers not to let up.

She says motorists need to slow down in school zones — not only during the busy morning and afternoon hours, but throughout the entire school day, when teachers, students, staff and parents are moving in and out of those areas.