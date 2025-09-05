Cedartown City Commission Set to Meet Monday Evening

Cedartown, GA – The Cedartown City Commission will hold its next regular meeting Monday, September 8th, at 6 p.m. at City Hall on East Avenue.

Commissioners are expected to take up several key issues, including three public hearings: a conditional use request for a daycare on Houseal Street, and two rezoning proposals—one for a shopping center on Davis Road and another for a liquor store along Rome Highway.

The agenda also includes consideration of a liquor, beer, and wine package license for a new business on Rome Highway, discussion of the city’s FY2025 millage rate, and a possible extension of the current moratorium on build-to-rent developments.

Commissioners will also hear a report on proposed amendments to Polk County’s tax abatement schedule, and an intergovernmental agreement related to a countywide special local option sales tax (SPLOST).

Ahead of business items, the Commission plans to honor longtime Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey on his retirement and issue proclamations recognizing several causes and community milestones, including the 190th anniversary of First Baptist Church of Cedartown and observances of National Recovery Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

The meeting is open to the public.