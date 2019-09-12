Cedar Spring MBC Homecoming/Revival

Cedar Spring MBC invites you to our annual Homecoming and revival.

Homecoming is Sunday, Sept. 15th with dinner at 2 p.m. followed by service at 3 p.m.

SPECIAL GUESTS; Rev. B.J. Simms & the Friendship Baptist Church family of Cedartown, GA.

Revival will be Sept. 17, 18, & 19 (Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday) at 7 p.m. nightly.

Our Guest Revivalist will be Rev. Dr. Timothy Careathers from Detroit, Michigan.

Don’t miss this great time in the Lord.

The following choirs are asked to please come help us celebrate:

Tuesday -Marietta Street UMC/Glad Tidings

Wednesday – Bethlehem MBC/Friendship

Thursday – Wares’ Grove/Eastview