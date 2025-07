CCS 7:11 Meeting and Prayer ServiceÂ



You don’t want to miss this meeting! Come hear about the forward progress that has been made

and the exciting updates about the future of Covenant.

We will celebrate God’s faithfulness and provisions during the past years of CCS, as well as cover current and future growth of our school with prayer!

We welcome all CCS families and community members to join us as we continue quality Christian education for preK through 12th grades in Cedartown and Polk County