CCS 2nd Annual BBQ

Harmeet Dhillon: Trump-hating California Dems attack democracy with absurd law to keep president off ballot California’s Democratic governor and Legislature don’t believe the state’s voters should have the right to decide who they want to be president of the United States. So in a blatantly unconstitutional move, the Democrats have enacted a law specifically designed to keep President Trump off the state’s March 2020 presidential primary ballot. Harmeet Dhillon

Sarah Sanders plans memoir about her time as Trump's press secretary; release set for late 2020 Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is writing a memoir reflecting on her two year tenure working for the Trump administration that is expected to be released in the fall of 2020, her publisher, St. Martin’s Press, announced Thursday. Danielle Wallace

CNN's Don Lemon defends importance of 'Sharpiegate' coverage: 'This is a news story' CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a passionate defense of what he had referred to as "Sharpiegate," the controversy of the Hurricane Dorian map President Trump presented in the White House that included a marking near Alabama on a map of the storm's projected path. Joseph Wulfsohn

Mark Levin blasts Democrats, CNN over 7-hour 'scam': 'They know nothing about the climate' Democratic presidential candidates, including those featured this week on CNN's climate change town hall, have policy proposals that would drive the U.S. back to the Stone Age, according to radio host Mark Levin. Charles Creitz