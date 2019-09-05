CCS 2nd Annual BBQ

Friday, September 27, 2019

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Located at the Cedartown Boys & Girls Club

321 East Queen Street

 

$8 per plate

(includes BBQ Sandwich, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Chips)

Call 678-800-5286 to order your tickets!!

 