Dan Gainor: Dem debates – Biggest 'what the heck' moments (and some that were just downright weird) Forget the endless giveaways. America wants more surreal Marianne Williamson quotes. Dan Gainor

Utah woman charged with 2 misdemeanors for letting cat sleep in her own yard: 'This is a cat' A cat nap turned into a catastrophe in Utah on Monday. Alexandra Deabler

Ruins of bridge in Italy demolished nearly a year after deadly collapse The remnants of a bridge in Italy that collapsed last summer, killing 43 people, were finally torn down as a planned explosion cleared the structure in Genoa Friday morning. Paulina Dedaj

Tom Del Beccaro: Dems show America that the debate is set -- and there are radical differences for 2020 Both Democrat debates are in the books. We can argue over who won and who lost, who helped themselves and who didn’t. More importantly, however, the debates cemented that 2020 will be the most divisive election in over a century and will be the very height of our Divided Era. Tom Del Beccaro