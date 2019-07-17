Carrollton Jazz Orchestra – CPAC

Come and hear the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Cedartown Auditorium!

Carrollton Jazz Orchestra is a twenty piece jazz band in Carrollton, Ga. It is constructed in the traditional instrumentation of the “big band” with saxophone, trombone, trumpet and rhythm sections augmented as need by additional reeds, brass and percussion. CJO is a collective of selected musicians including soloists, ensemble players and composer/arrangers who value the creative opportunity to rehearse and perform challenging and complex jazz in the context of a contemporary jazz orchestra format. Our musicians come from a broad spectrum of musical and personal backgrounds including professional musicians. Enjoy a night of entertainment!!

Tickets can be purchased online at https://cedartownshows.com/ or at the box office!!