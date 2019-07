CHS Marching Band Car Wash

Saturday, July 13th from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

at Auto Zone in Cedartown across from the auditorium

Price: $5 per normal size vehicle

All donations are greatly accepted as all the money earned goes to help band student to help with expenses, fees,, and trips.

For more info, contact John Carter at 770-324-0712