Ignorance of the law is no excuse, so get ready for these new ones about to take effect ATLANTA — On Tuesday, Georgians will reap what their state lawmakers sowed when a slew of new laws take effect, from divisive limits on transgender student athletes to a broadly popular guarantee to keep in vitro fertilization legal. In addition to keeping options to start life, the General Assembly gave Georgians a new way to […]

Grand jury indicts 10 in South Georgia gang shootout ATLANTA – A grand jury in Lowndes County this week indicted 10 alleged members of a criminal gang based in Valdosta in the shooting deaths last November of two men and an assault on two Lowndes sheriff’s deputies. The 10, accused of being members of the gang 923/BangKrew, are charged with targeting a rival gang […]

Georgia bank robber heading to federal prison ATLANTA – A Waynesboro man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing 10 banks in southeastern Georgia. Cordell Cobb, 24, was charged in federal court with 10 counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. According […]

Federal judge halts Georgia law restricting youth access to social media ATLANTA — A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday against enforcement of a 2024 Georgia law that sought to limit social media companies’ access to children. The Protecting Georgia’s Children on Social Media Act sailed through the General Assembly with broad bipartisan support and was a top priority for Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. […]

PSC hears Georgia Power rate freeze plan ATLANTA – Executives representing Georgia Power and the state’s energy regulating agency Thursday defended the utility’s plan to freeze rates against accusations that the temporary pause won’t stop customer bills from increasing. Georgia Power and the state Public Service Commission’s Public Interest Advocacy (PIA) Staff reached agreement last month to freeze the company’s base rates […]

Georgia public universities back new multi-state accreditation model ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia has joined five other public systems in the South to establish a new accreditation model for their institutions and for higher education broadly. The multi-state consortium announced Thursday that its new accreditation organization will prioritize academics, student outcomes and achievement. “Our work with the Commission for Public Higher […]

DOT’s HERO program to resume full service ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation’s Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) program will resume patrolling interstate highways across metro Atlanta during the overnight hours seven days a week effective July 1, the state agency announced Thursday. HERO vehicles also will resume full coverage of the region’s nearly 400 miles of interstates. The program cut […]

They may be fast at swipe typing on a screen, but students must now learn a different speedwriting skill ATLANTA — When younger students return to Georgia public schools this fall, they will learn an old-school skill: handwriting. New changes to the state standards for English Language Arts will require the teaching of cursive writing in elementary school. The state Board of Education approved the standards overhaul two years ago but gave teachers until […]

Georgia senators back bid to declare Ralph David Abernathy’s church National Historic Site ATLANTA – Georgia’s two U.S. senators have reintroduced legislation to declare Atlanta’s West Hunter Street Baptist Church a National Historic Site in honor of the late civil rights leader Ralph David Abernathy Sr. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, got the bill through a Senate committee two years ago with bipartisan support, but […]