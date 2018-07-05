Car Wash – Grace Baptist Church – July 21st

Car Wash – Grace Baptist Church is having a car wash to support the youth.
Date: July 21st (Saturday)
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Place: Community Share Ministries
Cost: Donations welcome
Car Wash – Grace Baptist Church is having a car wash to support the youth.
Date: July 21st (Saturday)
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Place: Community Share Ministries
Cost: Donations welcome
Copyright © 2018 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340