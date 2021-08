Former Trump aide makes case for red counties seeking blue state secession to do so: Mistreated and overtaxed Former Trump national security official Michael Anton made his case for allowing counties in several blue states to essentially secede to form new states or become part of other neighboring ones that better match their socioeconomic values. Charles Creitz

CNN to air AOC special as embattled anchor Chris Cuomo goes on 'long-planned vacation' CNN announced on Friday that it will be airing a one-hour special on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in the 9pm ET timeslot belonging to its embattled anchor Chris Cuomo, who reportedly will be going on a "long-planned vacation." Joseph Wulfsohn

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl told Westboro Baptist protesters they're supposed to 'love everybody' at concert Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl clapped back at Westboro Baptist Church picketers by telling them to "love everybody." Nate Day

New York City woman shot in back of head hours after attending friend's funeral, brother says Chilling New York City surveillance video shows a woman walk up behind a Brooklyn mom, pull out a handgun and shoot her in the back of the head, according to the NYPD. Michael Ruiz