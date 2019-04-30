Burglary at Virginia Ave.

MEDIA RELEASE

At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday April 30th 2019 the Cedartown Police Department received a call of a burglary in progress at a residence on Virginia Avenue.

The resident in the home reported that she heard glass breaking, called 911, and fled the home.

The suspect was described as a black male with a black shirt.

A family member of the resident indicated that he saw the suspect enter a Black Nissan Altima driven by a white male and the two flee the area.

Chief Newsome of the Cedartown Police Department encourages anyone with information as to this crime to call 911.