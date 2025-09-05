Buchanan, GA to Hold Special Mayoral Election in March 2026

Buchanan, GA — Following the conviction of former Mayor A.J. Scott in August 2025, Buchanan is set to hold a special election this coming March to fill the mayoral vacancy.

Scott’s removal from office came after he was found guilty on multiple counts related to a fatal 2015 crash. Under the city charter, his felony conviction automatically vacated the mayoral position, elevating the mayor pro tempore, Steve Holcombe, to acting mayor.

In response, Buchanan officials confirmed that a special election will be held in March to determine whether Holcombe will be elected to complete the remainder of the term or if a new mayor will be chosen. Additional details—including the exact date, candidate filing deadlines, or procedural notes—have not yet been publicly released.

As the city prepares for the upcoming election, residents are encouraged to stay tuned to official city sources—such as the Buchanan municipal website and public notices—for updates on the election schedule, candidate eligibility, and voting logistics.