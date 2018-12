Christmas trees can be recycled into mulch, fuel or fish habitats.

Saturday, January 5th, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Camp Antioch, 3900 Antioch Road, Cedartown, GA.

Seeds and tree seedlings for all who bring a Christmas tree!

rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov

Randy Cook @ 678-246-1083