Judge rules Georgia lawmakers can subpoena Willis ATLANTA – A judge has ruled that the state Senate can subpoena Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in its investigation of her role in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported Friday. Fulton Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram filed the order on Monday, giving Willis until Jan. 13 to […]

New laws will affect elections, taxes, health care ATLANTA – Most new laws the General Assembly enacted this year took effect in July. But some significant legislation or portions of legislation lawmakers passed pertaining to elections, taxes, and health care don’t become operative until New Year’s Day. The list includes Senate Bill 189, a controversial election reform measure the legislature’s Republican majorities passed […]

Brunswick tech startup spreading its wings ATLANTA – A tech startup business launched in Coastal Georgia is about to expand to Atlanta and Dallas. GAGE, a web platform designed for service workers to show their credentials and skills to potential employers, already is operating a pilot program in Dallas and soon will move into Atlanta, a tech hub that’s a natural […]

2024: Trump turns the tables on Georgia Democrats ATLANTA – Politics dominated 2024 in Georgia, a presidential election year that saw former President Donald Trump turn the tables on Democrats in the Peach State. But Republican Trump’s victory four years after President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to capture Georgia’s 16 electoral votes since 1992 was far from the only political news […]

Appellate court disqualifies Willis from Trump election interference case ATLANTA – The Georgia Court of Appeals Thursday disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting the state’s case against former President Donald Trump for election interference in 2020. In a 2-1 decision, the appellate court declared that Willis’ sexual relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to lead the case, constituted […]

Georgia unemployment rate up slightly in November ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate rose slightly last month but still remains lower than the national jobless rate, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. Georgia unemployment for November stood at 3.7%, up from 3.6% in October and half a percentage point below the national rate. “Despite a slight uptick in unemployment this November, Georgia’s […]

State to lift ban on new irrigation wells ATLANTA – The state is lifting a moratorium on drilling new irrigation wells in parts of Southwest Georgia that has been in effect for more than a decade. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will begin accepting applications for groundwater withdrawal permits from farmers on April 1. Applications must […]

Trump names Herschel Walker to ambassador post ATLANTA – President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former University of Georgia football standout Herschel Walker to serve as U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas. Trump recruited Walker, a longtime friend and ally, to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022, but the Republican lost to incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. “A successful businessman, philanthropist, former Heisman […]

Georgia Power hiking rates next month ATLANTA – Georgia energy regulators have signed off on a 3.5% rate increase for customers of Georgia Power. Members of the state Public Service Commission (PSC) unanimously approved the increase Tuesday, which will raise average residential customer bills by $5.48 per month. The rate hike is the latest of a series of increases the PSC […]