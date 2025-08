Carr siding with gun-rights advocates in Savannah lawsuit ATLANTA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is supporting a new lawsuit brought by a gun-rights organization challenging a Savannah ordinance restricting the storage of firearms inside the city. The ordinance, approved by the Savannah City Council in April of last year, prohibits storing guns in unlocked vehicles, with violators subject to a $1,000 fine […]

Football coach joins Republican campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff ATLANTA — Derek Dooley, the football coach and son of legendary Bulldogs leader Vince Dooley, has joined the campaign to unseat Democrat Jon Ossoff from his U.S. Senate seat in Georgia next year. “Lawlessness, open season on the border, inflation everywhere, woke stuff. That’s what they represent,” Dooley, who is running as a Republican, said on […]

Georgia lawmakers to weigh repealing state income tax ATLANTA – Policy wonks on both sides of an upcoming debate in the General Assembly over whether to eliminate Georgia’s income tax are advocating a cautious approach. “That’s a very lofty goal,” said Danny Kanso, senior fiscal analyst with the progressive-leaning Georgia Budget & Policy Institute. “The income tax represents 56% of general-fund revenues. Nineteen […]

Son of First Liberty exec under investigation resigns Republican posts ATLANTA – The son of the owner and president of a financial institution that is the subject of a federal lawsuit and a state investigation has resigned from the Georgia Republican State Committee effective immediately. Brant Frost V also has informed state GOP Chairman Josh McKoon that he will be resigning as chairman of the […]

State obtains indictment against Cobb County clerk ATLANTA — Cobb County Court Clerk Connie Taylor was indicted Thursday in connection with alleged destruction of documents in 2022, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office said. The indictment on two counts each of destruction of public records and violation of oath of office stems from allegations that Taylor told an employee to delete government […]

Georgia Power seeking certification of new energy projects ATLANTA – Georgia Power asked state energy regulators Thursday to certify 9,900 megawatts of new energy resources that would come from a variety of power-generating projects. In a filing with the Georgia Public Service Commission, the Atlanta-based utility proposed projects the PSC already has approved in Georgia Power’s last two Integrated Resource plans (IRPs), which […]

Democrats take aim at nursing home cuts ATLANTA – Georgia Democrats Wednesday criticized federal funding cuts to nursing homes included in President Donald Trump’s budget bill the Republican-controlled Congress passed early this month. But the head of an organization that represents Georgia nursing homes said the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” won’t affect nursing homes because the final version of the measure exempted […]

Democrat announces candidacy for Georgia attorney general ATLANTA — A former Democratic state representative has entered the election to succeed Republican Chris Carr as attorney general. Former House Minority Leader Bob Trammell on Wednesday became the first Democrat to announce his candidacy to become the state’s top attorney, saying he wants to “bring about real change” during a tumultuous era. “At a […]

Georgia lawmakers hear conflicting views about hemp and marijuana ATLANTA — Products from marijuana and hemp are either dangerous and should be banned or amazing and should be accessible to those who need and want them, a Georgia House study committee heard Tuesday. Lawmakers heard conflicting assertions and opinions during their first hearing ahead of possible changes to state policies for medical marijuana and […]