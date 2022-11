USA has golden chance against Wales, but ends with regrets in World Cup opener The U.S. men's soccer team let a golden opportunity to win their first match against Wales but let it go by after a tough second half on Monday.

Colorado nightclub shooting victims ID’d, police hail heroes who took suspect down The five victims who were killed in a Saturday night shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs were identified Monday afternoon at a police press conference.

Nathaniel Hackett defends handing off play-calling duties following Broncos' latest loss After an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett defended his decision to hand off play-calling duties to Klint Kubiak ahead of Sunday's game.

Florida vandal caught on camera spray-painting lawns, homes of Trump supporters Two homes in Florida were spray painted with "Lock Trump Up" on Nov. 11. According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is on the loose.