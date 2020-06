Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV helps clean up San Antonio businesses damaged during protests San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV helped clean up some of the buildings in San Antonio that were damaged during the George Floyd protests Saturday night. Ryan Gaydos

Texans' Kenny Stills, free agent Eric Reid respond to NFL's statement on protests: 'Save the bulls--t' Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills and free-agent defensive back Eric Reid both took shots at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday after he released a statement on the protests across the U.S. Ryan Gaydos

Penguins executive David Morehouse credited with helping cameraman who was attacked during protests David Morehouse, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was credited with helping save a cameraman after he was attacked during the George Floyd protests in the city. Ryan Gaydos

Ex-MLB star Dale Murphy says son injured by rubber bullet during Denver's George Floyd protests Former MLB star Dale Murphy said Sunday his son, Tyson, was shot with a rubber bullet during George Floyd protests in Denver. Ryan Gaydos