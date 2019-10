Andrew McCarthy: On impeachment inquiry, Trump and defenders should stop pursuing THIS losing strategy President Trump and his allies better figure out the best substantive defense to the impeachment charges that House Democrats are preparing to lodge. The president is not going to win on process grounds. Andrew McCarthy

CEO says Amazon will turn US cities into 'ghost towns,' calls for 'Internet tax' Appearing in the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Wise Guys" Mike Lindell joined a group of business leaders to discuss the "nature of purchase" and how the upward shift toward online shopping will affect the U.S. economy. Yael Halon

Tick-borne illness that can cause brain inflammation detected in UK for the first time: officials For the first time, a potentially fatal tick-borne disease has been detected in ticks in the United Kingdom, Public Health England (PHE) announced this week. Madeline Farber

'The View' co-hosts clash over questioning military service members' loyalty "The View" co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar had a disagreement on Tuesday as they discussed whether it was appropriate to be especially hesitant about questioning the loyalty of members of the military. Sam Dorman