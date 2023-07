Biden expands legal immigration to add more than 500,000 migrants since 2021: report President Biden has allowed more than 500,000 legal immigrants to move to the U.S. since he took office, which marks a historic total, according to a report.

House Republicans shred Biden camp for Delaware HQ, demand visitor logs for his homes House Republicans ridiculed President Biden Tuesday for choosing Delaware, home of his 2016 campaign's infamous basement strategy, for his re-election campaign headquarters.

John Kerry comes up empty in China climate talks Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and his Chinese counterparts failed to reach a climate agreement this week, they announced Wednesday.

Israeli President calls for 'forceful' pressure against Iran, vows to support judiciary in House speech Israeli President Isaac Herzog acknowledged protests within Israel and addressed criticisms from some U.S. lawmakers in an address before Congress.