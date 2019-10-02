Suspect held in sucker-punch attack that left 71-year-old woman with broken jaw New York City police Tuesday arrested a suspect who allegedly sucker-punched a 71-year-old grandmother, breaking her jaw nearly two weeks ago, the NYPD reported on Twitter. Brie Stimson

Adam Schiff too 'biased' to lead Trump impeachment probe, Rep. Jim Jordan tells Hannity House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is too "biased" to lead a Trump impeachment inquiry, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Tuesday. Victor Garcia

Taiwan arch bridge collapse leaves at least 4 dead; 2 remain missing At least four people died and two others remained missing Tuesday after a towering arched bridge in Taiwan collapsed, causing a burning oil tanker truck to fall into the water onto fishing boats below, according to reports. Danielle Wallace

Hannity: Bidens' 'shady dealings' overseas would have media 'obsessed' if Trump clan was involved The campaign team of Joe Biden is in "all-out damage control" over reports about the 2020 Democratic candidate's son Hunter's past business activities overseas, according to Sean Hannity. Charles Creitz