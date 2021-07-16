Rep. Byron Donalds tears into CNN, Brianna Keilar following tense interview: 'They have a political agenda' Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., slammed CNN anchor Brianna Keilar and her liberal network following a contentious on-air exchange the two of them had last month. Joseph Wulfsohn

Athletes to sleep on ‘anti-sex’ cardboard beds at Olympic Games amid COVID Lustful Olympic athletes should think twice before making the bed rock in Tokyo.

California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed in the coming days.

Nikole Hannah-Jones said Cuba is among 'most equal' countries because of socialism 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones said in a podcast that she believes Cuba is the most equal country in the Western hemisphere and could serve as a model for its integration agenda Brittany De Lea