Blood Drive – Cedartown High School – September 7

Cedartown High School is hosting a blood drive on Friday, September 7 from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Cedartown High School is located at 167 Frank Lott Drive. To schedule your blood donation appointment go online to

https:donor.bloodassurance.org/m/donor/schedules/available_drive_slots/112509/1536278400/1 or text BAGIVE to 444999.

Blood Assurance is the sole provider of blood and blood products to Polk Medical Center, so your donation with Blood Assurance is helping your local community. Together we are saving lives in Cedartown and Polk County.

Please call 678-231-9799 (Mandy Perry) for more information.