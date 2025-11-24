Bible-Bon 2025

Little Cedar Church invites you to their first annual Bible-Bon outdoor fellowship fundraiser!
December 6 from 6:30-10 p.m.
All you can eat soup and chili for $10 per person. Drinks sold Separately.
True gospel preaching, testimonials, and story telling!
Come and have a good time in the Lord.
Bring your appetites, family, friends, and a folding chair.
Children have the option to gather in the sanctuary for games and Bible based cartoon.
If inclement weather, the event will be indoors.
To make a donation or for more information, contact
caseylyall1980@outlook.com