December 10th from 6 – 9 p.m.

at East View Baptist Church

Have you ever wondered what it might have been like to be in Bethlehem during the census and birth of Christ? Us too! Let’s take a trip together to Bethlehem, into the heart of the marketplace and see what it may have felt like. Bethlehem marketplace is a live, interactive, immersive experience that you will not forget. From shepherds, Bethlehem citizens, marketplaces, census personnel, and of course Mary, Joseph, and Jesus, Come and immerse yourself in Bethlehem and prepare yourself for Christmas.

Make your plans to attend now! No need for reservations! Just walk in and enjoy!

Call Pastor Thomas at 770-340-2513 for any questions