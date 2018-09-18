Benefit Singing – Emmanuel Baptist Church – September 29

Benefit Singing for Pastor Dennis Harrel & Family of Little Cedar Baptist at Emmanuel Baptist Church (Rockmart)
September 29 at 6:00 p.m.
The Wilkes Family & the Unchained will be singing.
Everyone is Welcome!
