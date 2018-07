Benefit Gospel Singing on Saturday, September 8, at 3 p.m.

For The Henry Family (suffered a terrible house fire)

Salem Baptist Church in Tallapoosa, GA is the location.

The lineup for the Singing:

Jordan’s Shore

The Bristows

David Gresham

Christian Heritage

Once Broken

The Hess Family

For more information: Call or text Tammy at 470-331-3027.