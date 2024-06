Trump-endorsed Brian Jack wins GOP runoff in 3rd Congressional District ATLANTA – Brian Jack, a former White House aide to Donald Trump, was well on his way Tuesday night to capturing the Republican nomination to seek Georgia’s only vacant congressional seat. With 949 of 1,643 precincts reporting as of 9 p.m., Jack led former state Sen. Mike Dugan in west-central Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District with […]

State awards grants to 13 rural hospitals ATLANTA – Thirteen hospitals in rural Georgia will receive $6 million in grants through a state program that will give them a choice of how to use the money. The Georgia Department of Community Health’s Dual Track Rural Hospital Support program gives grant recipients the option of choosing between funding new or existing graduate medical […]

Warnock introduces workforce development bill U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock ATLANTA – U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., introduced legislation Tuesday that would create a federal grant program to help technical colleges and community colleges match their workforce development programs with community needs. The bipartisan bill – also sponsored by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. – would help train students for good-paying jobs […]

Georgia not spending enough on veterans’ services Georgia War Veterans Home, Milledgeville ATLANTA – The state is seriously underfunding mental health and housing services for veterans, professionals in the field told Georgia lawmakers Tuesday. The state’s two veterans homes in Milledgeville and Augusta currently are serving about 400 veterans, far below the estimated need of 1,975. Neighboring states with lower populations – […]

State hires consultant to assess prison system ATLANTA – The state is launching an in-depth assessment of Georgia’s prison system to identify steps needed to improve safety, Gov. Brian Kemp announced late Monday. The governor’s announcement came one day after a food-service employee was shot and killed at Smith State Prison in Glennville. An investigation discovered that a personal relationship existed between […]

Mail processing in Georgia improving but delays continue ATLANTA – Mail processing at the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) regional facility in Palmetto is getting better, but Georgians are continuing to suffer delays sending and receiving mail. That was the upshot of an exchange Monday between Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. In response to an update Ossoff requested […]

Harris brings Economic Opportunity Tour to Atlanta Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo Courtesy of The White House) ATLANTA – The Biden administration has taken important steps to help Black Americans achieve home ownership and start small businesses, Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday. But more needs to be done to make them aware of those opportunities, Harris said during a forum at […]

Spread of solar farms in Georgia about to get legislative scrutiny ATLANTA – Georgia is the largest state east of the Mississippi River, with eight million acres of prime farmland. Yet, there’s so much concern over the spread of solar farms eating up huge portions of that acreage with vast fields of solar panels that the state Senate has formed a study committee to explore what […]

State tax revenues continue downward slide ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections continued to fall last month, dropping 1.1% compared to May of last year, the state Department of Revenue reported Friday. With just one month remaining in the current fiscal year, tax revenues are down by 1.2% compared to the first 11 months of fiscal 2023. However, that doesn’t account for […]