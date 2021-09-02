Be a Sponsor – Humane Society Golf Tournament

Friday, October 8, 2021Hole Sponsor: $100
Includes recognition as a hole sponsor throughout the tournament
For businesses or individuals!
Cedartown Polk County Humane Society
PO Box 1339, Cedartown, GA
OR via Pay Pal: Cedaranimals@gmail.com
Friday, October 8, 2021Hole Sponsor: $100
Includes recognition as a hole sponsor throughout the tournament
For businesses or individuals!
Cedartown Polk County Humane Society
PO Box 1339, Cedartown, GA
OR via Pay Pal: Cedaranimals@gmail.com
Copyright © 2021 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340