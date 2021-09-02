Be a Sponsor – Humane Society Golf Tournament

Classic car duct tape cupholder hack makes a splash A duct tape cupholder hack for classic cars has gone viral after being featured in a Hemmings custom truck story. The tape rolls work perfectly in old vehicles with bench seats. Gary Gastelu

Ex-ESPN chief doesn't fault company over Bishop Sycamore saga: 'You can't know everything' Former ESPN president John Skipper said Wednesday he didn’t exactly fault his former company for being duped into allowing Bishop Sycamore to be featured on its network. Ryan Gaydos

Andrew Cuomo ‘grope’ probe: surveillance videos, other evidence subpoenaed Law enforcement authorities investigating the alleged groping of an aide by disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo have served six subpoenas for surveillance videos and other evidence to establish a "timeline" of events.

Ida remnants cause 'crazy weather' at US Open Hurricane Ida remnants created havoc across the Northeast on Wednesday night and affected play at the U.S. Open in New York City. Ryan Gaydos