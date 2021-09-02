Be a Sponsor – Humane Society Golf Tournament

September 2, 2021 Community News, Local Events 0

Friday, October 8, 2021Hole Sponsor: $100

Includes recognition as a hole sponsor throughout the tournament

For businesses or individuals!

Cedartown Polk County Humane Society

PO Box 1339, Cedartown, GA

OR via Pay Pal: Cedaranimals@gmail.com