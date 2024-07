Advocate for Georgia pharmacies fired over social media post ATLANTA – A former president of the Georgia Pharmacy Association has been fired by a prominent health-care services company after criticizing Gov. Brian Kemp’s veto of legislation supporters said would help independent pharmacies out of a competitive disadvantage with pharmacy chains. Joe Ed Holt of Valdosta, a clinical consultant pharmacist with PruittHealth, warned in a […]

Oxendine sentenced to prison in health-care fraud scheme ATLANTA – Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine was sentenced to three and a half years in prison Friday for conspiracy to commit health-care fraud in connection with unnecessary lab testing. Oxendine, 62, pleaded guilty to the charge in federal court in March, admitting that his insurance consulting business ordered the tests from a lab […]

State ends fiscal year with revenue uptick after months-long slide ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections rose last month compared to June of last year, but the state ended fiscal 2024 with lower tax revenues than the previous year. The state brought in $3.03 billion in June, up 6.5% compared to the previous June, the Georgia Department of Revenue reported Friday. But the total tax take […]

Warnock introduces stopgap Medicaid expansion bill ATLANTA – Georgians with incomes too high to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to afford private health insurance would receive temporary federal subsidies under legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. The Bridge to Medicaid Act would replace federal tax credits due to expire in 2026 with premium subsidies to help people with […]

Georgia African-American faith leaders unite behind Biden ATLANTA – Prominent African-American faith leaders gathered at the Georgia Capitol Thursday to support President Joe Biden’s re-election bid amid a growing chorus that he should step aside because of his age. The group’s news conference came two weeks after Democrat Biden’s poor performance in a nationally televised debate with presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump […]

Oglethorpe Power upping commitment to natural gas ATLANTA – Oglethorpe Power is going all-in on natural gas as a source of electrical generation. The Tucker-based utility, which serves 38 electric cooperatives, announced plans Thursday to build two new natural gas projects in Monroe and Talbot counties. The larger of the two, to be located in the city of Forsyth, will produce about […]

Congress passes federal prison oversight bill sponsored by Georgia lawmakers ATLANTA – Legislation establishing independent oversight of the federal prison system introduced by two members of Georgia’s congressional delegation is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk. The U.S. Senate gave final passage to the bipartisan bill on Wednesday. The House of Representatives already had passed the measure in May. The legislation requires the […]

State gets green light in campaign finance case against voting rights group ATLANTA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has won a federal appeal allowing his office to move forward with a civil case against a voting rights group founded by two-time Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals this week overturned a lower court decision that was blocking the state from […]

Georgia mail delivery ranked worst in the nation ATLANTA – Georgia ranked worst in the nation in on-time mail delivery during the second quarter of this year, according to a new report from the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. Only 63.7% of first-class mail in Georgia was delivered on time in April, May, and June, the agency reported. On time is […]