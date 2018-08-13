Back to School Jamboree – Friendship Baptist Church – August 18

Come one, come all!

Hope to the Hopeless Ministries, Inc. and Friendship Baptist Church invite you to our Back to School Jamboree!

Come and enjoy free food, free clothes, shoes and games. Each child will receive free school supplies while they last.

Located at: Friendship Baptist Church, 321 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Cedartown, GA 30125

Saturday, August 18, 2018

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

All are welcome!

For more information: Evangelist Regenia Swintz 404-992-4636 or Rachel Williams 470-699-2059

Friendship Baptist Church 770-748-1712