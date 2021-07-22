Back to School Community Prayer

Sunday, August 1 at 6 p.m.
Turner Street Park in Cedartown.
Please join us as we pray for our schools, staff, educators, and the youth of our community. Contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.
