AWANA – We will have our annual Awana kickoff on Wednesday, August 15 at 6:00 p.m. We will have water slides, hotdogs and lots of fun.

Regular scheduled club meetings will start on Wednesday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m.

STUDENT MINISTRY – August 15 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. will be our Kickoff Party welcoming new students.

August 22 will start our regular student ministry at 6:30 p.m.

Pastor Justin Carter – 770-748-5252