Application Open for Toy Express

Trump and accusations of extremism were dominant themes in Georgia’s U.S. Senate debate ATLANTA — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, the Republican nominee challenging him, centered on President Donald Trump. It was also an opportunity for the two opponents to paint each other as dangerous extremists. The matchup, hosted by Atlanta News First on Thursday night, featured television journalists […]

Georgia candidates for governor trade attacks, promise solutions in debate ATLANTA — In what was likely to be their only debate before Election Day on Nov. 3, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson attacked each other and sometimes agreed on policy during a live encounter hosted by Atlanta News First Tuesday night. Billed as a “town hall,” the hourlong matchup (minus commercial breaks) […]

Georgia’s public school class of 2026 scored higher on SAT ATLANTA — Georgia’s public school class of 2026 did better in math and a little worse in reading and writing on their SAT tests than students who graduated the year before. The overall SAT score still rose. The mean score for public-school students in the state was 1031, up two points from last year, according […]

Georgia voters will see pen and paper at polls ATLANTA — Attentive Georgia voters will notice something different when they go to their polling places on Election Day: pen and paper. Poll workers will log each voter in electronically, but they will also be recording voters’ names on a backup log using pen and paper. The retro method is required by a rule adopted […]

Voter privacy at issue in federal and state disputes ATLANTA — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump administration seeking to obtain personal information about Georgia voters, and the state agency that sets election procedures did not pursue a proposed emergency rule concerning ballot secrecy. At a special meeting of the State Election Board on Thursday, board members said they opposed a […]

Georgia regents name former Southern Company leader Fanning as next chancellor ATLANTA — Georgia’s Board of Regents formalized the hiring Thursday of the next leader of the state’s 25 public colleges and universities, naming Thomas A. Fanning as chancellor. The former president and CEO of Southern Company will take control of the University System of Georgia on Jan. 1, the day after Sonny Perdue retires. The […]

Bottoms pledges cuts to taxes on auto insurance and fuel ATLANTA — With gasoline prices topping $4 a gallon less than two weeks ahead of early voting, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms pledged to cut driving-related taxes. Standing outside a BP gas station near Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Bottoms said that if voters choose her as the state’s next governor over Republican Rick Jackson, she will […]

Georgia Republican candidates at rally target Bottoms, rarely mention Trump ATLANTA — When Republicans running for office rallied with Gov. Brian Kemp south of Atlanta this week, they rarely mentioned President Donald Trump but repeatedly targeted Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms. The event at the Monroe County Conference Center in Forsyth Monday night featured GOP candidates up and down the ballot, with gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson […]

Another fuel tax suspension as gas prices continue to hit pocketbooks ATLANTA — For the third time this year, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a suspension of Georgia’s fuel tax, as prices at the pump keep rising with no sign of relief. The 30-day suspension order, which Kemp signed Monday, goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and runs through Oct. 29. “Global markets remain unstable and […]