Application Open for Toy Express

TOY EXPRESS APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN!
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for this year’s Toy Express Program.
If your family needs assistance this Christmas, please come in person to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to complete an application.
Please bring the following:
• Proof of residency in Polk County
• The child’s birth certificate OR shot/immunization records to verify the child’s date of birth
Social Security cards will NOT be accepted as proof of the child’s date of birth.
Application deadline is December 4th.
We want to help make Christmas a little brighter for the children of Polk County.