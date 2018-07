2018 Annual Summer Revival

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church – July 16 – 20 – 7:30 p.m. Nightly

840 Doyle Road, Cedartown, GA

Hosted by: Rev. Earl Partain, Sr.

Guest Speaker: Rev. Ronald Guffey

Psalms 51:10 – Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me.