Annual Blessing of the Pets – First United Methodist Church-Cedartown/Polk County Humane Society – October 7

Sunday, October 7, Annual Blessing of the Pets, First United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.

Pastor Mike Broome will be doing the blessing and every pet that is blessed will get a small cross to go on their collar or leash.