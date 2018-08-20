Annual Blessing of the Pets – First United Methodist Church-Cedartown/Polk County Humane Society – October 7

Sunday, October 7, Annual Blessing of the Pets, First United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.
Pastor Mike Broome will be doing the blessing and every pet that is blessed will get a small cross to go on their collar or leash.
Sunday, October 7, Annual Blessing of the Pets, First United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.
Pastor Mike Broome will be doing the blessing and every pet that is blessed will get a small cross to go on their collar or leash.
Copyright © 2018 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340