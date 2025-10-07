Angels Among Us 5K

House Republicans consider more funding for public health ATLANTA — Public health services save Georgia money and heartache, but funding has failed to keep up with costs and recent federal cutbacks put the state at a crossroads, lawmakers heard from advocates and experts Tuesday. Expiring federal dollars from the COVID-19 pandemic, clawbacks of federal grants and now the Congressional budget shutdown have affected […]

Data centers and electrification of transportation driving energy demand in Georgia ATLANTA — Data centers gulp massive amounts of power, and that insatiable thirst is driving new production and distribution of natural gas supply, experts said at a legislative hearing Monday. A special House subcommittee heard from industry insiders involved in the sourcing and supply of the finite fossil fuel. “The need for electricity is growing […]

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis said to agree to testify to Republican-led committee ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will finally testify to a special committee of the Georgia Senate after rebuffing their demands for more than a year, the committee’s leader said Friday. After refusing to appear last year and fighting a committee subpoena in court, Willis will comply with a new subpoena to be […]

Georgia lawmakers hear more from both sides on election security ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers who say they want to address doubts about election security wrapped up a fifth marathon meeting Thursday, hearing about themes repeated from prior such events during their travels across the state. Some Republicans on the GOP-led study committee expressed skepticism about the security of a multi-state compact created to detect illegal […]

State investing more in Georgia ports as shipments increase ATLANTA — One in eight Georgia jobs are tied to the state’s two ocean ports, and the number of those jobs is growing, according to new research and state data. The Port of Savannah handled 9% more container units year-over-year and has implemented a new routing process that should increase turnaround time for ships, the […]

More than a hundred thousand Georgians could be directly affected by shutdown ATLANTA — The federal government shut down as of 12:01 a.m., and it could affect the income of about 111,000 Georgia employees. Many will not get paid, causing an economic loss that could reverberate through communities. But the Georgia Department of Labor said Friday that the estimated 110,900 federal workers who could be furloughed may […]

Georgia SAT scores drop a bit but remain higher than national average ATLANTA — Georgia’s public school class of 2025 scored marginally worse on the SAT than the class before but still outpaced the nation by a wide margin. The average score of 1029 was a point lower than that scored by the class of 2024 but 33 points higher than the national average, the Georgia Department […]

Georgia Supreme Court allows referendum against local zoning ordinance for Sapelo Island ATLANTA — A Georgia Supreme Court ruling about a zoning dispute over small homes on a small barrier island could have big consequences for a big state. The high court ruled Tuesday that a local referendum against a McIntosh County zoning ordinance could move forward. The decision reversed a superior court judge’s order that halted […]

Federal government approves half billion dollars in Hurricane Helene aid for Georgia ATLANTA — Farmers and other agricultural producers in Georgia will get financial aid to help with recovery from Hurricane Helene, the massive storm that wiped out crops and timberland more than a year ago. Georgia and U.S. agriculture officials announced Tuesday that the state will receive $531,236,000 from the U.S. government for a Hurricane Helene […]