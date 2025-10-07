Moms United is excited to announce the Angels Among Us 5K!
After a few changes behind the scenes, we’re ready to share this powerful event with our community.
This 5K is more than a fundraiser—it’s a movement of love, healing, and remembrance.
It was created to honor the lives of precious children gone too soon, we’re walking for a beautiful cause, walking for grieving families, and walking to build a community where no one walks alone.
Join us on October 25th in Cedartown, Georgia, for our very first 5K.
Come walk, run, or simply stand with us in love and support.
Let’s make this a day of hope, strength, and unity.