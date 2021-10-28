Angel Tree 2021

Registration Friday, November 5, 2021

from 12:30 – 6 p.m.

If you miss this date, call the office to apply by phone or walk-in

on Tuesdays and Thursdays ONLY between October 5 and November 30

between the hours of 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.