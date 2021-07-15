Amnesty program for Cedartown residents begins July 19

MEDIA RELEASE –

The Cedartown Municipal Court System has announced the roll out of a summer amnesty program. The program, offered to individuals with past due traffic citations and bench warrants for failure to appear, will begin on July 19 and end August 30.

The amnesty program is designed to promote lawful driving privileges, settle outstanding violations with the court and reduce arrests.

Those individuals who wish to take part must visit the Cedartown Police Department, 118 N. Philpot Street, on weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Amnesty will only be granted during the weeks of July 19 through August 30. During that time, if individuals pay their fines in full, all bench warrants and late fees will be forgiven.

If the individual’s offence(s) requires a mandatory court appearance, the individual will be scheduled to appear before Judge Roper on Monday, August 30, at 1 p.m. at the Cedartown Municipal Court. All warrants will be cleared and failure to appear fees forgiven for those who show up.

Forms of payment that are accepted include: debit card, credit card, money order and cashier checks. Cash will not be accepted.

For more information, please contact 770-748-4123.