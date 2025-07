Clean-energy advocate Hubbard wins PSC Democratic runoff ATLANTA – Clean-energy advocate Peter Hubbard captured the Democratic nomination for a seat on Georgia’s energy-regulating Public Service Commission (PSC) Tuesday. Hubbard defeated former Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites with 58.2% of the vote to 41.8% for Waites in Tuesday’s runoff election, according to unofficial results. He will face incumbent Republican Commissioner Fitz Johnson […]

Delta repays government to settle claims it misused COVID relief funds ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines has paid the federal government $8.1 million to settle claims that it misused a portion of the $11.9 billion in taxpayer dollars it received as emergency aid during the pandemic, according to the Justice Department. The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia investigated after a whistleblower alleged Delta […]

Fossil fuels to remain in Georgia Power energy-supply mix ATLANTA – Georgia energy regulators Tuesday unanimously approved Georgia Power’s plan to keep burning coal and gas to generate electricity, a move critics warned will increase rates to meet the unsubstantiated needs of data centers. The state Public Service Commission (PSC) signed off on the Atlanta-based utility’s 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), outlining the mix […]

Kemp orders state spending freeze amid uncertain federal funding ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp is ordering state agencies to freeze spending at current levels during this fiscal year and fiscal 2027 to protect the state from federal funding cuts in the budget bill Congress passed this month. “While the governor remains committed to meeting the needs of our growing state, conservative fiscal management means […]

Another challenger rises for state school superintendent ATLANTA — Georgia’s top elected education official will face a third challenger in next year’s Republican primary election when he seeks a fourth term. In early June, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced he was seeking re-election as two others were contesting the seat. Now, Fred “Bubba” Longgrear, the superintendent of the Candler County School District, has entered the race. Longgrear is the […]

Democrat Ossoff far outpaces two GOP challengers for U.S. Senate ATLANTA — The campaigns of the two announced Republicans for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Jon Ossoff are disclosing similar amounts of outside campaign money raised. The unofficial reports from the two GOP candidates, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons, and John King, Georgia’s elected insurance and safety fire commissioner, had Carter slightly ahead of King in drawing money from donors. But both […]

Georgia secretary of state asks politicians to return money from alleged Ponzi scheme ATLANTA — The public reaction to the meltdown of a financial institution connected to Republican politics in Georgia continued Monday as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called on campaign finance recipients to return any contributions from First Liberty Building and Loan or the family that controlled it. “Now is the time for every elected official, […]

State arts council awards new round of local grants ATLANTA – The Georgia Council for the Arts has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants to recipients in 49 counties across the state. The 177 grants will support both single arts events and ongoing arts education programs. “The arts are at the heart of Georgia’s communities, and our vibrant arts organizations are enhancing downtowns, […]

Critics: Trump budget bill a blow to health care, clean energy ATLANTA – When Congress passed President Donald Trump’s controversial budget bill July 3, Republicans and Democrats went to their corners to portray it either as the largest tax cut in U.S. history or a devastating gutting of the nation’s safety net. But beyond the politics, Georgia health-care and clean-energy advocates warned that cuts to Medicaid, […]