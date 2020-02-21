Monday, March 11h at 11:00 a.m.

At the March meting of the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, held in the Floyd Polk Medical Center Conference Room, we will have two special guest presenters who are hero role models for us: Mrs. Judy Cook, who provided care for her mother-in-law Charlotte, and Mrs. Anne Mason, who nursed her husband, Dick, until his death. Both Charlotte and Dick suffered from dementia but were able to remain in their homes because of the commitment and devotion of these special family caregivers. We welcome anyone who is challenged with caring for a person with age-related dementia to visit with us Monday, March 2nd at 11 a.m. We share our experience, strength, and hope.

For further information, contact John Giglio at 678-246-8188.