AG Day at Chick-Fil-A Rockmart

Come on out to Chick-fil-A Rockmart on Friday afternoon, June 21 for a Community Ag Day in partnership with Georgia Farm Bureau!

There will be 5 stations for kids and adults to experience including: planting a seed, making butter, learning the lifecycle of a chicken, food safety tours in the Chick-fil-A kitchen, and the Mobile Dairy Classroom to watch a dairy cow be milked.

The fun begins at 3:00pm on Friday, June 21 and lasts until 7:00pm.

This event will lead directly into our Father/Son Campout. Bring your tent and stay all night! Tent set up begins at 5:00. All tents must be assembled by 7:00. (See flyer on the Chick-fil-A Rockmart Facebook page for more info on the campout.)

https://www.facebook.com/events/360989431273693/