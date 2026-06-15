A Lubbock County Ruling and the Future of High School Sports

A Texas court decision involving a college football player could have consequences that reach all the way to local high school athletics.

By Sam Branch

Any fan of college sports can acknowledge that the game has changed. Over the last decade, it is possible that college athletics have changed more than ever before. The transfer portal, NIL, expanded playoffs, and selection committees are just a few examples.

These changes have become part of the landscape, and coaches and athletic departments have done their best to navigate the new realities. But just when it seems they may have steadied the ship, a new challenge emerges.

What happened recently in Lubbock County, Texas, may prove to be more than just another obstacle. It could be a turning point.

Betting on Yourself?

Brendan Sorsby, a former quarterback at Cincinnati and Indiana who now plays for Texas Tech, was granted a temporary injunction in a Lubbock County courtroom after being declared ineligible by the NCAA for violating league gambling rules.

According to reports, Sorsby placed nearly $40,000 in sports wagers over a four-year period. Forty of those bets involved Indiana football while he was a freshman on the team in 2022.

When the allegations came to light, the NCAA ruled Sorsby ineligible to play for the Red Raiders.

On the surface, the case seemed straightforward. Sorsby broke the rules by betting on college sports and, more importantly, betting on his own team. Across virtually every level of organized sports, that has long been considered one of the most serious violations imaginable.

Most sports fans remember the consequences faced by Pete Rose.

Sorsby admitted to violating the rules, claiming he struggled with gambling addiction and mental health issues. The NCAA issued its punishment, and many assumed the matter was settled.

Except that was only the beginning.

Sorsby filed for a temporary injunction and was granted relief by a Lubbock County judge. The ruling suspended him for the first two games of the upcoming season but effectively cleared the way for him to play the remainder of the year.

There are countless angles to debate in this case. Protecting the integrity of competition, addressing mental health concerns, and considering the long-term implications all deserve discussion.

But the question I keep coming back to is simple:

What’s next?

How will decisions like this affect future rulings at the collegiate level? More importantly, what impact could they have on high school athletics, including those right here in Georgia?

The answer may be that we’re already seeing it happen.

Let’s Walk Down Memory Lane

During the second round of the 2025 GHSA football playoffs, a sideline-clearing fight broke out between Gainesville and Brunswick after a Brunswick player ripped the helmet off a Gainesville player.

The incident drew statewide attention, and the GHSA responded with severe penalties.

Initially, 39 Gainesville players were suspended and ruled ineligible for the Red Elephants’ third-round playoff game against Langston Hughes. Gainesville appealed the ruling, and GHSA officials ultimately upheld suspensions for 35 of those players.

That should have been the end of the story.

Instead, Gainesville took a different route.

Rather than accepting the GHSA’s ruling, the school turned to the legal system. The case landed in a Hall County courtroom, where a judge issued a ruling that lifted the suspensions and allowed all 35 players to continue competing in the playoffs.

In effect, Gainesville secured what many believed was impossible: a legal “get out of jail free” card.

And that is exactly what happened in Lubbock County last week.

A Texas-Sized Impact

We know this may only be the beginning. What we don’t know is where it ultimately ends.

Have we reached a point in sports where, if we don’t like the rules, we simply run to court and challenge them?

Are we so focused on winning that we’re willing to abandon structure, authority, and accountability?

Have we forgotten that participation in sports is a privilege rather than a right?

Sports organizations establish rules for a reason. Athletes, coaches, and schools agree to those rules when they choose to participate. Without consequences for violating them, the entire system begins to unravel.

With every successful lawsuit against the NCAA or a governing athletic body, more fuel is added to the fire. Every high school program and every local attorney can now see a path toward challenging disciplinary actions when they don’t agree with the outcome.

Will we see a high school athlete involved in a gambling case similar to Sorsby’s? Probably not.

Will we see another high school program follow Gainesville’s example when players are suspended for fighting, eligibility issues, or other rule violations?

Absolutely.

High school sports may not carry the same financial stakes as college athletics, but they still matter. Scholarships, recruiting opportunities, and future careers can all be affected by games missed because of suspensions or eligibility rulings.

Reasonable arguments can be made on both sides of the debate. Some will argue that courts provide an important safeguard against unfair treatment. Others will argue that judicial intervention undermines the authority of athletic governing bodies.

But at the end of the day, shouldn’t rules be rules?

Without structure and accountability, we’re no longer participating in organized sports. We’re simply operating in the Wild West.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The NCAA has already filed an appeal in the Sorsby case, though it is unlikely to have any impact before the upcoming season begins.

Perhaps the Big 12 will take action. Perhaps other universities will follow through on threats to avoid scheduling Texas Tech.

What I hope happens is that the NCAA—or some higher authority—develops a clear set of rules and consequences that apply equally to every athlete and cannot be overturned simply because someone doesn’t want to face the consequences of breaking those rules.

There are ongoing discussions in Washington about federal involvement in college athletics. The Protect College Sports Act, a bipartisan proposal currently under consideration in Congress, seeks to address some of the challenges facing modern college sports.

Whether that legislation succeeds remains to be seen.

But if meaningful solutions emerge at the collegiate level, perhaps state athletic associations can follow suit and strengthen protections for high school sports as well.

Maybe, just maybe, we can find a way to keep high school sports where they belong—on the fields and courts where they are played—and out of courtrooms and congressional hearing rooms.